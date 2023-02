Image credit: Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor drops prettiest sunkissed selfies

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the next star kid in line to make her Bollywood debut. Shanaya is quite active socially and also on social media. She will be launched by none other than Karan Johar. Talking about Shanaya Kapoor, the actress-in-making is quite fond of sharing pictures on Instagram, especially sunkissed ones, just like her friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. And her latest set of sunkissed pictures are going viral.