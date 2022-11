Shanaya Kapoor – Bollywood ready

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is gearing up for her big Bollywood launch. She’ll be introduced to the Hindi film industry on the back of Karan Johar’s Dharma Production in the film Bedhadak. Prior to that, no prizes for guessing that the lass is doing all that she can to be Bollywood ready, and from the looks of it, the effects are paying off, at least physically.