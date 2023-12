Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Monica Dogra brings the boldness game to the event in the city

Don't we all love a fashion event with Bollywood celebs popping up in their very glamorous avatars? It is kinda like enjoying a Bollywood movie like On Shanti Om, where everyone has come decked up for premiere night. Today, an event was held in the city which saw celebs from the world of entertainment turning up and making the night a starry and dazzling affair. Here's Monica Dogra looking stunning in a cut-out gown with dramatic sleeves. We love the fish-cut gown.