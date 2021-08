Shanaya Kapoor hits it out of the park

Shanaya Kapoor is known for her fashion statements. She has donned a gorgeous yellow and blue lehenga for the godhbharai function of Antara Motiwala and Mohit Marwah. Her makeup was dewy given the royal look of the lehenga. The outfit was made by Manish Malhotra. Shanaya Kapoor got a lot of compliments from her girl squad of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. As we know, she has been signed on by Dharma as a young upcoming talent. Just take a look at these stunning pics of the starlet…