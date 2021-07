Image credit: Instagram

The classy living room

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Just like her cousins, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya will soon step into the glamour world. She will reportedly begin the filming of her first movie with Dharma Productions this year. She has also made her own Instagram profile public and has massive fan following on social media now. While the lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra is still on, Shanaya Kapoor has been spending a lot of time at home. The Kapoors and Shanaya also keep sharing pictures on social media and we get a glimpse of their luxurious home. So here we take you guys on a tour of Shanaya’s royal castle in Mumbai. We begin with the classy living room. The living room consists of a L-shaped black sofa, glass-topped coffee table, printed side-table, leather armchairs next to the sofa. The large windows on one side with grey curtains enhance the look. The furnishing is quite dark and the glossy cream marble floors go perfectly with the furniture.