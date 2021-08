Shanaya’s stealing our hearts!

Shanaya Kapoor who is the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor was seen in a mustard lehenga at the wedding of Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani. The young lady is a part of Karan Johar’s talent pool and we might hear of her debut soon. Shanaya Kapoor has been a fashionista all along. We have seen her social media which is full of stunning pictures. Shanaya Kapoor’s look for the wedding was a very simple one. It was a low key affair and she chose to keep things low-key. She only chose jhumkas and some bangles as accessories. Here are the pics…