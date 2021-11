Debut ready

Back in March this year, Karan Johar announced to the world that he’ll be launching the next starkid in Bollywood in the form of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, and since then, the industry and media has been buzzing with anticipations. Well, if you’re among those who aren’t bothered about so-called nepotism in the industry, understanding full well that it neither matters nor is any business of the audience, then we’ve got a wonderful development on the ‘Shanaya Kapoor debut’ front, in the way of a new, sizzling photoshoot, inside Mumbai’s iconic Liberty single-screen theatre, which shows why she’s Bollywood ready.