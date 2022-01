Image credit: Instagram

Best TV Jodi that reunited again

Indian Television is full of amazing love stories, amazing jodis with sizzling chemistry. Over the last decade, we have seen a huge increase in the popularity of TV jodis. From Mihir-Tulsi to Brinda-Yug, Abhay-Piya, Sujal-Kashish and more, TV jodis are still remembered. Of late, the fan mania around the TV jodis has led to the actors and actresses having multiple collaborations. Today, we will be having a dekko at 9 popular TV jodis who have reunited again and some, who will soon reunite again.