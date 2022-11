Shark Tank India season 2: All you need to know about the show

Shark Tank India will soon be back with its season 2. Fans cannot wait to watch the second season of Shark Tank India. The trailer of the show was released on Tuesday. Former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was replaced by CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain. The show is expected to go on air in December 2022. Here's all you need to know about Shark Tank India season 2.