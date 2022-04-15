Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s sprawling luxurious home will make you forget Ashneer Grover's Rs 1 crore table – view pics
Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s sprawling luxurious home will make you forget Ashneer Grover's Rs 1 crore table – view pics
Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's sprawling, luxurious home will (to borrow a famous catchphrase form the show) make you wish to buy equity in it. Moreover, it's also certain to make you forget his fellow judge, Ashneer Grover's Rs. 1 crore table.