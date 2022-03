Ashneer Grover - Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu?

While Shark Tank India became pretty famous, judge Ashneer Grover became famous for his one-liners. From 'Yeh sab doglapun hai' to 'bhai tu nakri dhund' - Ashneer proved to be the master of the most savage and epic lines on the show. Recently, he hit headlines as he shared that he regrets not investing. He mentioned that he should have done it for the sake of entertainment in his life. While rejecting the pitcher Rohit Warrier, Ashneer had said “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap bahut zyada pite ho kya?” and of course the line had gone viral. Here's looking at other pitches that he rejected but not without throwing an epic line.