Shark Tank India season two: Launch date, timing, judges panel and all that you need to know

Shark Tank India season one was a huge success. The makers are back with season two from January 2, 2023. The judges panel has names like Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal and Aman Gupta. It will be hosted by Rahul Dua. We are seeing a number of promos on TV. Some of them are quite emotional. The sharks also came on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 for promotions.