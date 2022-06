Image credit: Instagram

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Ashneer Grover

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently zoomed off to Paris to celebrate the handsome hunk's birthday. The lovebirds are having the best time and are leaving everyone green with envy with their pretty pictures. And well, guess who they bumped into? Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. The entrepreneur took to his Instagram account to share the pictures with the lovebirds. In the caption, he also called them sweet people.