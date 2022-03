Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on how Rishi Kapoor would drive his family “mad”

Ahead of the release of Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor revealed in an interview with Film Companion how father Rishi Kapoor would merely sit at home doing nothing during the 3-4 years before he transitioned from leading man to character actor, which was also when he drove the family “mad”. According to Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor would get frustrated as she had never seen her husband at home for so long and he would drive her mad, after which he turned his attention toward his children – Ranbir and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni – which also drove them up the wall since his father demands a lot of attention. They were all very happy that they were getting to spend more time with him, but wished it could be balanced out as it was getting way too much after a point.