Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy wedding: Gorgeous couple

Sharwanand has tied the knot with Rakshita Reddy at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. The marriage was attended by stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The engagement happened some months back. Rakshita Reddy is the daughter of a High Court lawyer, Madhusudan Reddy. She is also related to the home of TDP leader Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Sharwanand is known for his films like Prasthanam, Jaanu, Run Raja Run. He is also a movie producer.