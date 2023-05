Sheezan M Khan

Sheezan M Khan is coming back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor spent 70 days in jail after the death of his former girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma. It seems the Vasai Court has given Sheezan M Khan the permission to travel abroad. Rohit Shetty and team will be flying down to Argentina soon. Sheezan M Khan is not the only TV hunk who is making a comeback. Fans are super kicked for the coming few months. From Kushal Tandon to Pravisht Mishra there are so many TV stars who will be back. Pravisht Mishra is coming on Yeh Hai Chahatein. Even Arjun Bijlani, Kunal Karan Kapoor are rumoured for comebacks.