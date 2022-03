Image credit: YouTube

Shehnaaz Gill’s first music video

Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly most famous Indian celebrities. She has a huge fan following and the actress-singer trends on social media mostly every alternate day. Shehnaaz started her career with a music video titled Shiv Di Kitaab. Later, she featured in multiple music videos like Majhe Di Jatti, Yeah Baby Refix, and more. Her first song as a singer titled Veham was released when she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shenaaz impressed one and all in all the music videos in which she featured.