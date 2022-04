Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Bash 2022

Shehnaaz Gill was the star of Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Bash 2022. Her interaction with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. Both of them were trending on social media. Finally, we have got the pictures. We can see with how much grace, love and warmth Shah Rukh Khan shakes hands with Shehnaaz Gill and gives her a tight hug. No one can miss the aura of Bollywood’s Badshah. The superstar looked helluva handsome in a black Pathani while she wore a grey suit. This was Shehnaaz Gill’s debut appearance at the Iftar Bash. The hosts made sure she had a good time. It is lovely to see two self-made inspirational celebs together.