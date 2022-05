Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill at Brahma Kumaris’ event

Brahma Kumaris is a spiritual group and reportedly, late Sidharth Shukla and his mother follow the group. After Sidharth’s demise even Shenaaz Gill has connected with the group and the actress had also shared a video on her YouTube channel in which she had a conversation of Brahma Kumari Shivani. Now, today, an event was organised by Brahma Kumaris in Delhi and Shehnaaz had attended it. The event was for a campaign for Empowerment of Girl Child.