Shehnaaz Gill

After Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill be seen in the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. It seems the superstar also let her decide on her remuneration for the film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going to come out in December 2022. Shehnaaz Gill wants to grow both as a singer and actress.