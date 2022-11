Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill welcomes Vicky Kaushal on Desi Vibes

After having loads of fun with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, Shehnaaz Gill will now be seen indulging in a fun chat on her show Desi Vibes. Apart from being in awe of his humility, Shehnaaz also grabbed the opportunity to romance Vicky on the sets.