Shehnaaz Gill cannot stop smiling after hugging Shah Rukh Khan

Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back to leading a normal life and it's every bit admiring and inspiring. The Bigg Boss 13 fame won millions of hearts with her presence on the reality show. And now slowly she is moving into Bollywood and all her fans and is waiting for that one big debut her. Shehnaaz who made her first media presence in Mumbai after the death of Sidharth Shukla grabbed a lot of attention. But what gained maximum attention is Shehnaaz and Shah Rukh Khan's hug at the bash. Shehnaaz sharing a hug with SRK is going viral. The girl couldn't stop smiling after she was seen hugging King Khan.