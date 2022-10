Shehnaaz with her furry friend

This picture of Shehnaaz will make you pack your bags and go for that long pending vacation as weekend is almost here. In this picture, she is seen posing with a dog and is by a pretty waterfall. Also Read - Aayush Sharma birthday bash: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill and other B-town celebs arrive in style [Watch Video]