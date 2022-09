Palak Tiwari

It is very rare to see the kind of buzz around a non-star kid as we are seeing with Palak Tiwari. She was making noise ever since she first walked on the red carpet with her mom, Shweta Tiwari. From glam Kardashian style looks to dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari is slaying and how. The actress will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. There are rumors of her signing a movie with Varun Dhawan too. Also Read - Ali Zafar wants Shah Rukh Khan to avoid working with him, but he is keen to work with Shehnaaz Gill: 'Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein...'