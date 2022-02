Image credit: Instagram

India Ki Shehnaaz Gill

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill has appeared in Bigg Boss 13, she has become one of the most popular celebrities. She managed to win hearts with her cuteness and then her bond with Sidharth Shukla also was loved by all. Sadly, Sidharth Shukla is no more between us. Shehnaaz is try to get back to normalcy and she recently shared some stunning pictures of her on Instagram.