Shehnaaz Gill looks simply gorgeous

Shehnaaz Gill is the most loved celebrity right now. Whatever she does becomes viral. The love that SidNaaz fans have for her is unimaginable and she too is overwhelmed with it, Shehnaaz is coping up well with friend Sidharth Shuka's death and her fans are equally supporting her on the same. Shehnaaz just a while ago dropped her gorgeous AF pictures on her Instagram and it has become viral within minutes. Fans have dropped more than 12k comments on her latest photoshoot and it has more than 3lakh likes in just an hour. Now that's the love the girl has earned.