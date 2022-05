Image credit: Twitter

Bigg Bos 13 star Shehnaaz Gill has reached a new level of stardom. With her innocence and charm, Shehnaaz has become one of the favourites of all. It was through Sidharth Shukla that Shehnaaz Gill was introduced to the Brahmakumari movement. And now she has become an integral part of the same. We often see Shehnaaz Gill attending events held by Brahmakumaris. Today, the diva who is soon expected to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, attended an event held at Brahmakumaris hospital.