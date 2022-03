Shehnaaz Gill is here to stay

Days after a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani, Shehnaaz Gill has done one more shoot for the cover of Face Mag. It is a fashion and lifestyle magazine. The singer-actress can be seen posing in a yacht with the backdrop of the Arabian Sea. Shehnaaz Gill looks awesome. For the cover, she has donned a tie and dye outfit. Of late, she has spoken about life after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, and why she does not need to explain her relationship to anyone.