Image credit: Instagram

Adhura

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased and unfinished music video has been titled Adhura, which is a tribute to the memory of the late actor. The song will feature Shehnaaz and Sidharth and will have footage from the last time the popular pair shot together for the music video of the song earlier this year. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have composed the music for the song. It will release on October 21.