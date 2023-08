Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in short dress

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. It's not been long but Shehnaaz has come a long way in her career. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and have been climbing the ladder of success with flying colours. Shehnaaz Gill was snapped in the city by the photogs. She wore an aqua green dress that had a plunging neckline. The dress had frills and a spaghetti strap. She looks gorgeous in the dress.