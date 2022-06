Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill poses in pool

From Punjab Ki Katrina to Desh Ki Shehnaaz, the Bigg Boss 13 star has come a long way. Her journey has been commendable and today she is among the most popular faces of the TV industry. She has millions of followers who would do anything to keep her buzzing. As a treat, Shehnaaz Gill keeps uploading pictures on social media. The recent ones have her chilling in the pool and pulling off some amazing poses. The pictures are sure to set temperature soaring.