Salman Khan’s bond with Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill fans cannot get over the bond between the Bigg Boss host and her. They had vibed right from the time she introduced herself on Bigg Boss 13 stage as Punjabi Ki Katrina Kaif. Throughout Bigg Boss 13, he guided her. After the show got over, we saw how he encouraged her professionally. Salman Khan kept tabs on her well-being after the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla through his team. Now, she is a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He got her the film, and even let her decide her fee.