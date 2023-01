TV stars debut in 2023

There are many telly stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Ridhi Dogra who are all set to make their Bollywood debut very soon. Apart from them, their fans are very excited to see them on the big screen. We have made a compilation of TV stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon. Here are the stars you need to watch out for in 2023. This year, we shall get to see a lot of telly stars making it big in the Hindi industry.