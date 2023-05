Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill takes the much-needed break

Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most popular divas in the industry. Bigg Boss 13 worked tremendously well for her. She has reached a new level of success and has become a familiar face across industries. This year has been a special one for her as she marked her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She played a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer and left a mark already. After the hectic schedule, she has taken a much-needed break. Shehnaaz Gill is chilling in Phuket and is making the most of it.