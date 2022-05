Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photoshoot

After her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name. She now has a huge fan following and everyone is always eager to know about what the actress is doing. Shehnaaz has teamed up with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani multiple times for photoshoots, and all her photoshoots have been amazing. Now, recently, once again they teamed up for a shoot, and Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the pictures. She captioned it as, “One Day or Day One? You decide…”