Shehnaaz Gill

Today, Shehnaaz Gill has reached a new level of high in her career and it is all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. She entered the house as a 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', however, she is now known as 'Hindustan ki Shehnaaz Gill'. This speaks volume of the success she has achieved post the show. She did not win the show and was the second runner up.