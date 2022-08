Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan has a long list of enemies in Bollywood and one more name has been added in the list Shehnaaz Gill. We wonder if ever things will be sorted. Amid reports are doing the rounds that all is not well between the superstar and the actor, she unfollowed him on Instagram and only ignited these reports. The girl is reportedly out of his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.