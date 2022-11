Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn with her stunning appearance in a black off shoulder gown and left her fans in awe of her. But what grabbed more eyeballs is how the actress dedicated her award to late actor Sidharth Shukla and recited her famous dialogue of Tu mera hai aur mera ho rahega. SidNaaz fans missed Shukla a little bit more today.