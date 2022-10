Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill impressed her fans with her adorable chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was heartbroken and devastated after Sidharth's demise who passed away at the age of 40 due to heart attack. Shehnaaz returned to work after sometime and won hearts with her never ending spirit. There were rumours that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were in a relationship, but the two did not confirm it.