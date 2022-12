Shehnaaz Gill to Rhea Chakraborty: These actress were judged for being happy after the loss of their partners Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and wished the love of life Sidharth Shukla on his second birth anniversary. Shehnaaz often faces the social media radar for being happy after Sid's loss, let's take a look at the other Btown actress who are judged for the same reason.