Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name now and has been winning hearts with her charming personality. The actress looks uber-hot in this shiny leather dress and loves flaunting her perfectly toned figure. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma on how Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein affected her, Shehnaaz Gill proves her true love for Sidharth Shukla and more