Shehnaaz Gill arrives at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Siddharth Nigam's birthday bash along with Punjabi sensational and Bollywood actor Jassie Gill. The duo were seen walking hand in hand, as there was a huge media gathered to click them together and it was becoming difficult for them to walk individually. Shehnaaz and Jassie share a good rapport even before she entered the Bigg Boss house. They have also done an album together and their chemistry has always been loved by fans.