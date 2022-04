Shehnaaz Gill talks about being trolled after Sidharth Shukla's death on Shilpa Shetty's show

In an interaction with Shilpa Shetty on her show, she spoke about getting trolled for being happy after Sidharth's death, If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.