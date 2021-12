Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's Breathtaking pictures from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot

Shehnaaz Gill won everyone’s hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her romance with late Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the season. 2021 hasn’t been a great year for Shehnaaz personally as Sidharth passed away in September. However, professionally it has been a good year for the actress. She featured in a hit film like Honsla Rakh and recently teamed up with Netflix for their Playback 2021. Shehnaaz had also collaborated with Dabboo Ratnani this year, and the celebrity photographer has shared some pictures of the actress on his Instagram. Check out the pictures here…