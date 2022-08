These actresses got mobbed by their fans!

Shehzada actress Kriti Sanon recently got mobbed on the sets of her upcoming film Shehzada. Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who got mobbed by their fans despite their security guards. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Rashmika Mandanna, Sushmita Sen; a look at the divas who got mobbed by their fans!