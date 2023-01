Kriti Sanon's outfit gets compared with Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is known to make bizzare public appearances with her outrageous fashion sense, sometimes she is lined, sometimes she is hated , but cannot be ignored for sure. And today Kriti got compared with Urfi Javed all thanks to her outfit. One user commented, Kriti ke upar bhi urfi ka asar aa gya hai.