Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has made Rs 20. 20 crores in its first weekend. This is not a bad number given that Pathaan and Ant-Man were also strong at the box office. But this is the poorest opening weekend collection for Kartik Aaryan. His last movie Freddy came on OTT. Fans had huge expectations after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but Shehzada is ho-hum as per reports.