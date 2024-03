Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan was the first lead actress of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she portrayed the role of Akshara. While the Rajan Shahi show brought Hina massive recognition and fame, it also worked wonders for her personal life. Rocky Jaiswal worked as a writer on the first season of YRKKH. What started as friendship eventually turned into love. It has now been more than 9 years since the duo have been in a steady relationship. While both of them have moved on from YRKKH, their relationship is still going strong, with rumours of marriage circulating around every now and then. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla's new video impresses netizens; 'Tumhari intelligence aur talent ke fan hogaye hum'