Shehzada Kartik Aaryan reaches Siddhivinayak Temple

Today is a big day for Kartik Aaryan. His film Shehzada has hit the screens. The film is special for many as the actor has turned producer with this one. It was one of the most-awaited films and today is the day when it has finally made it to the theatres. The actor reached Siddhivinayak temple to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessing to for the same.