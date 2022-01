Shehzada Kartik is here

Kartik Aaryan has a slate of impressive movies lined up such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India. However, the most exciting among those is perhaps Shehzada, at least on paper, not least of which is the fact that it's the official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and also because it brings back the hit Luka Chuppi pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. So, if you've also been eagerly awaiting Shehzada, then we've got a treat for you as apparently a few leaked stills of the star shooting for the movie in Filmcity, Goregaon, Mumbai, have surfaced, and Kartik is looking every bit a middle-class, common man. Check them out here...